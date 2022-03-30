Arco Platform (ARCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARCE stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.19 million, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. Arco Platform has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

