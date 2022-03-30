Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. 263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

