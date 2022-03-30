Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

