Ashish Katta Sells 10,000,000 Shares of iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT) Stock

iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT – Get Rating) insider Ashish Katta sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.08), for a total value of A$1,000,000.00 ($751,879.70).
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93.
About iCollege (Get Rating)
