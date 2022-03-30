Ashish Katta Sells 10,000,000 Shares of iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT) Stock

iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT – Get Rating) insider Ashish Katta sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.08), for a total value of A$1,000,000.00 ($751,879.70).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93.

About iCollege (Get Rating)

iCollege Limited provides vocational education and training solutions in Australia and internationally. The company offers training to develop skills and knowledge required to gain employment or advance careers in various industry sectors, including construction, aged care, disability, hospitality, business, information technology, English language, and health and fitness.

