Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 430,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,980. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.44 million, a PE ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

