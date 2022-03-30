Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

ATER traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aterian will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

