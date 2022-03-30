Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Stephens

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stephens from $11.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAH. Bank of America cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.77.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 234,645 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,788 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.