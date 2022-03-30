Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Stephens

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stephens from $11.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAH. Bank of America cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 234,645 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,788 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

