Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $10.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of AXSM opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

