Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.34% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%.

AYLA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 47,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,660. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

