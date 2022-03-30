AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,319. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.38.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at $15,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,667,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 109.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 55,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

