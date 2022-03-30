Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) received a €2.90 ($3.19) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.80 ($4.18) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.18) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.83 ($4.21).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.