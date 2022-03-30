BARK (NYSE:BARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

BARK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,302. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. BARK has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that BARK will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BARK during the third quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in BARK during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BARK in the third quarter worth about $14,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BARK in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in BARK in the fourth quarter worth about $4,091,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

