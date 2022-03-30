BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other BBQ news, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $29,522.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock worth $194,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,699,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BBQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BBQ by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BBQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBQ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,231. The company has a market cap of $164.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Equities research analysts expect that BBQ will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

