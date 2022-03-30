BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

BBTVF stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. BBTV has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

