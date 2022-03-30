BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises approximately 0.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in BCE were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.87. 58,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

