Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.71.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,967. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

