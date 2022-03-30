Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.10

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €73.10 ($80.33) and last traded at €72.60 ($79.78), with a volume of 54272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €71.80 ($78.90).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

