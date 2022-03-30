BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. 735,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,687. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $909.98 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

