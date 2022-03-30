Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BTTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 131,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,283. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTTX. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

