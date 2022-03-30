B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

B&G Foods stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.