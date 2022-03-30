Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Update

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.
Bill.com stock traded down $8.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,018. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 131.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after buying an additional 476,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
