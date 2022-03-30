BillionHappiness Price Hits $64.17 on Exchanges (BHC)

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for $64.17 or 0.00134712 BTC on major exchanges. BillionHappiness has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $279,788.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BillionHappiness has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness Profile

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

