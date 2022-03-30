Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLMC opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. Its principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

