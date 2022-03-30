Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLMC opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.79.
About Biloxi Marsh Lands
