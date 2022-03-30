Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Bio-Techne posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 423,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.81. 8,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.80 and a 200-day moving average of $458.40. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $347.88 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

