Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.63.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $214.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.11. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

