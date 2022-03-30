BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 580,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.48. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

