Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $98.44 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $98.44 or 0.00208140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $173.70 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.92 or 0.00813830 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,018,977 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

