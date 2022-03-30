BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. 111,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,458. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter worth about $87,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

