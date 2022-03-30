Blank Wallet Market Capitalization Reaches $15.31 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00048197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.55 or 0.07199453 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,461.00 or 0.99835909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046903 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.