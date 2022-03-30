Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,701. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

