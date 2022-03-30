Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

BWB stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $470.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $71,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18,395.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

