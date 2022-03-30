Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. 17,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,211. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,258,000 after purchasing an additional 99,140 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,206,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

