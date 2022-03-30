Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.33 Million

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) to announce sales of $48.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.80 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $193.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $198.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $199.40 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $207.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Barclays reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 306,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $21,904,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. 450,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.25%.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.