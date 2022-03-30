Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $48.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.80 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $193.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $198.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $199.40 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $207.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Barclays reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 306,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $21,904,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. 450,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

