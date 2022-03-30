Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.
OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.
OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
