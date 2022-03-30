Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) to announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Silgan posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. 4,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

