Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $444.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will report $444.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.08 million to $492.31 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $313.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $71,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 949,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
