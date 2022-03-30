Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to post $7.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $9.70 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $96.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.94 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 518,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $662.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.