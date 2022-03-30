Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Price Target at C$130.75

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$130.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$104.92. 50,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$102.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$95.50 and a 1 year high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3100009 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

