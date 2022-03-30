Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Price Target at C$15.72

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN stock opened at C$12.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$11.61 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.95.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.