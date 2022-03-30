Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) PT at $28.50

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.47) to €26.00 ($28.57) in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 151,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.