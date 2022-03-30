Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) PT at $28.50

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.47) to €26.00 ($28.57) in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 151,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.