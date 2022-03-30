Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,503 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Suncor Energy worth $97,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

NYSE:SU opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

