Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,875 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $592,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.38. The firm has a market cap of $328.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.