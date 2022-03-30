Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $141,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $140.67 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average of $156.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

