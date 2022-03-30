Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $248.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.19. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.61.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

