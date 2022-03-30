Brown Advisory Inc. Has $78.78 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,613 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $78,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $224.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.15 and its 200 day moving average is $218.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

