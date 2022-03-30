Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $23,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

VT opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

