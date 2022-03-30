Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,031,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.88 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.