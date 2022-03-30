Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.29.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $417.45 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.58 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.