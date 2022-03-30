Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEA opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

