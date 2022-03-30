Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MP. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

